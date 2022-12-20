 Skip to main content
Bomb threat investigated at Cooperstown Elementary School

Otsego County Sheriff's Office investigating

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Authorities were called to Cooperstown Elementary School after dismissal on Monday to investigate a bomb threat.

Cooperstown police say around 3:35 p.m., a note was found attached to a tree in Hartwick indicating a bomb threat at the elementary school.

Police officers and members of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and everyone still inside the school was evacuated.

The K-9 Unit was also called in to investigate and no credible threat was found.

The sheriff’s department investigators determined the threat came from a juvenile, but say there is no ongoing threat to the students and staff at the school.

School administration is aware and the sheriff’s office says they will be handling the matter internally.

