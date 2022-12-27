Bowers Development celebrates win in eminent domain case

UTICA, N.Y. – A recent court decision will allow Bowers Development to keep a property on Columbia Street and move forward with building a medical office.
The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency tried to take the property by eminent domain for a separate medical office development project by a group of local physicians. The group would need the property in question for parking, but the court decision allows Bowers to keep it.
Bowers released a statement Tuesday, saying, in part:
"It has always been our contention that taking private property from one developer to give to another developer was highly unethical and OCIDA did not have the authority to perform such an action. The New York State Supreme Court clearly agreed with our position. At this time, we are excited to move forward with our proposed medical office building plans and continue to remain optimistic that we will be able to meet with MVHS to engage in collaborative discussions relative to enhancing the development of the downtown area surrounding the new Wynn Hospital."
Oneida County IDA’s legal counsel is reviewing the decision.
Central Utica Building broke ground on its project on Dec. 17, planning to build a medical office and ambulatory surgery center across from the Wynn Hospital.