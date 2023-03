ILION, N.Y. – Demolition is underway at the State Bowling Center in Ilion, which will soon be the site of a new Walgreens.

The bowling alley has been a community staple since the 1940s. It’s been for sale for more than two years and was finally sold to a developer out of Ohio.

The current Walgreens location across the street is now for sale for $2.9 million.