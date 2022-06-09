Boxing Hall of Fame brings huge changes

Ring Announcer Jazz Securo kicked off this weekend's International Boxing Hall of Fame ceremonies with a joyous announcement.
"It has been said that good things come to those who wait, and we have waited 3 long years for this event."
The International Boxing Hall of Fame typically inducts one class of honorees at a time, but because of pandemic cancellations, this year they’re combining 3 classes of Inductees in the same ceremony. 9 male boxers will soon take their place on the walls of the Boxing Hall of Fame, but for the first time ever, they’ll be joined by 8 women boxers. Hall of Fame Inductee Christy Martin is said to be 'the most successful and prominent female boxer in the United States'. Martin holds a record of 49 wins, 7 losses and 3 draws with 31 wins by knockout, but getting into the Boxing Hall of Fame should be considered a win for all female boxers.
"Now that we have a goal, a real goal that more women will even start going to gyms and to be competitive. Before….This just makes it serious. This makes it like ok we’re getting respect, credibility, and all the major sanctioning bodies now are recognizing world champions, so it’s onward and upward."
That respect and credibility is now being invigorated by Hall of Fame Inductee and Promoter Lou DiBella.
"Every boxing show that takes place on a major stage at this point with the quality of talent among women in the world…every show should feature at least one women’s fight if not more. So I’m proud to say that there is a women’s fight on this card, and it features an Olympic Bronze Medalist."
There’s no doubt the introduction of female boxers to the Hall of Fame will bring the sport to another level, and the Executive Director of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Ed Brophy says the recognition is long overdue.
"Female boxing has always been part of history, but it really picked up steam in the late 70’s, 80’s, but really in the 90’s, and as time went by, 30 years go by, it’s time to record the history appropriate like it should be."
You can get a complete list of this weekend’s Boxing Hall of Fame events here:
http://www.ibhof.com/pages/inductionweekend/2022/trilogy_22.html