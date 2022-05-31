Brawl on Utica's Varick Street leads to 2 arrests

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a brawl on Varick Street over the weekend lasted about 45 minutes and led to two arrests.
Police say about 200 people were on the street Sunday when multiple fights started to break out around 1:30 a.m.
Officers used pepper spray to try and get the crowd under control. People finally started to disperse around 2:15 a.m.
A woman and a man were charged with disorderly conduct following the fight. The man was also charged with resisting arrest. No names were released as of Tuesday.
Police say it is not clear why the fight started.