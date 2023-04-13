Bridge over Kayuta Lake closed for construction

REMSEN, N.Y. – The O’Brien Road bridge over Kayuta Lake in Remsen will be closed over the next month for construction.
Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation started doing steel work on the deck on April 11.
A traffic detour is signed at Lake Julia Road to Bardwells Mills Road to Dayton Road to NY Route 12 northbound to NY Route 28 northbound to O’Brien Road.
Drivers are advised to be cautious in that area and follow the speed limit. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.
The work is expected to be completed before the beginning of the summer camp season.