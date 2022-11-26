 Skip to main content
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.

