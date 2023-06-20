Brightening up Main Street in Herkimer

North Main Street in Herkimer is looking pretty run down, but Herkimer High School Students are working on beautifying some of the blight. A vacant building was boarded up to keep homeless people out, but students are painting a mural on the front of the building where it was boarded up. Arts Educator Heather McCutcheon says instead of leaving the plywood blank, Student Council and Art Students are brightening up Main Street.
"This is our hometown, this is where we live, this is where we drive by, and eat here in these restaurants, so they get a sense of pride."
Student Council Senior Bailey Bray believes this is mural can help change the attitude about Main Street.
"Usually people don’t come down Main Street because of how rotten it looks usually, but now I hope they come down and look at the sun and have a brighter day."
Main Street Business Owners are ready for the change, and some like Collis Hardware Owner Kenneth Collis, have even helped with donations.
"It makes the community look better. I mean it lifts everybody’s spirits when they can walk down the street and see something instead of just a sheet of plywood or an empty store front."
Scott Tranter the CEO/President of Crazy Otto’s Empire Diner stopped down to check on the progress of the mural.
"It just gives it more appeal because of the eyesore and stuff the way some of it is. It’s really a shame what’s happened to our Main Street, and to see someone at least taking an interest and putting something up that looks good, that’s an eye catcher, I think it’s great."
The Village is working on a number of downtown revitalization grants to improve the area, and the High School Student Council Junior Peter Mosny would like to see the Village succeed.
"I’ve always wanted to see what Herkimer looked like in the 70’s you know when it was in its heyday, but I guess I just wish that it was like that again, and maybe this will help us get back there."
There are still a few finishing touches left to do on the mural, but it’s expected to be completed by the end of the week.