Brindisi appointed to New York State Court of Claims

Local attorney Anthony Brindisi was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims on Friday.
Brindisi currently works at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi and Pearlman in Utica. He served as a local representative in U.S. Congress from 2019 to 2021 and as a member of the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2018. While in Congress, Brindisi served on the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Armed Services Committee.
Gov. Kathy Hochul made 12 appointments to the court, which is the forum for civil cases seeking damages against the State of New York or its entities, like the New York State Thruway Authority, the City University of New York, the Olympic Regional Development Authority, the Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation and the New York State Power Authority.
Hochul says she chose qualified individuals from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds.
"I am confident that each of these exceptional appointments will serve our state with honor and distinction," Governor Hochul said. "The diversity of perspective and long tenure of expertise each appointee will bring with them to the bench should leave no doubt in the mind of every New Yorker that they have an expert, fair, and impartial voice in our state's judiciary."
The other appointees include:
- Betty Calvo-Torres, Erie County
- Zainab Chaudhry, Albany County
- Maureen Heitner, Kings County
- Sarika Kapoor, Nassau County
- Tim Lewis, Westchester County
- Stephen Thomas Miller, Monroe County
- Anar Patel, Westchester County
- Joanne Quinones, Kings County
- Michael Siragusa, Erie County
- Stephanie Saunders, Erie County
- Javier Enrique Vargas, New York County