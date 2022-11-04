Broadway Theatre League of Utica partners with Stuff the Bus

Utica, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has partnered with Stuff the Bus for their upcoming "Elf The Musical" premiere.
"As Broadway Utica continues its Beyond The Stage initiative this holiday season, we are excited to participate again this year in STUFF THE BUS, a local toy drive, organized by Roser Communications. Broadway Utica’s involvement this year is going to be bigger than ever, as we host this amazing effort to collect toys for families of the Mohawk Valley for 2 days!” Executive Director for Broadway Utica, Daniele Padula said.
Starting Monday, Broadway Utica will donate one ticket for every ticket purchased for the musical. The donated ticket will be given to a family supported by Stuff the Bus.
Those who purchase a ticket online should use the code "FAMILY" at check-out to receive 25% off of their purchase.
The annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is designed to help families in the Mohawk Valley, who are in need during the holidays.