Brooklyn Pickle delays opening of Utica location over construction setbacks

  • Updated
  • 0
Brooklyn Pickle

UTICA, N.Y. – The Brooklyn Pickle’s Utica location was supposed to open by the end of the month, but it’s been pushed out to at least the first week of April due to construction delays.

The restaurant will be located on the corner of Columbia and State streets.

Brooklyn Pickle’s menu features overstuffed sandwiches, salads, soups and a variety of sides. The original location is in Syracuse.

Jobs are available for day and night time shifts, including chefs, openers, sandwich makers and dishwashers. Those interested can send resumes to uticapickle@gmail.com.

