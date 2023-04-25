Brownfield summit held at Herkimer College to discuss redevelopment options

Herkimer College is the site of a Brownfield Summit. The Summit has drawn in brownfield experts from around the State, so municipalities can better learn how to repurpose these once unusable sites. Bruce Rasher, the Redevelopment Manager for Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response (RACER) talked about the cost of redevelopment, and how to rethink what a cleaned property is worth.
"For many of these properties the fair value was actually zero when we assumed them. So for pricing purposed, we actually try to reverse-engineer the price."
Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency CEO John Piseck talked about some of the success Herkimer has had in redevelopment of their brownfields.
"Some of you might know in Herkimer County we have a landfill between Frankfort and Utica. An old waste management landfill, and EDF Solar is putting in about a seven and a half megawatt solar project in there. So we’re excited to see that being redeveloped. On most landfills there’s not much else that you can do."
Duofold is another example of what could have potentially been a multi-million dollar demolition, but is now being looked at in a different light.
"When we started with that site we had no idea what we needed to do. We in fact talked with the community and thought that we best tear it down until we actually had somebody ask us if we really had a structural engineer look at site, and we did not, and once we did we knew the bones were good, and we could continue to move that site along."
The Summit is aimed at getting each municipality to maximize the potential for their brownfield sites by utilizing every agency and opportunity possible.
"The opportunities that we received through the EPA, the DEC, working with the various consultants, legal teams, to try to keep moving that ahead. Different grants that were of opportunity. RESTORE that just came back out. Putting it in historic tax credits. All of those do take time, and you have to think about that when you do have your brownfield property."