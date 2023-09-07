Bruce Postpones Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- If you have tickets to tonight's big Bruce Springsteen concert at the Dome in Syracuse, there's been a change in plans.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September, beginning with tonight's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome.

Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows, according to an announcement from the band.

On the Bruce Springsteen website, there is this note from the singer.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.

Love and God bless all,

Bruce”

Also from the website:

"Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the postponed shows, which are listed below.