Brush fires fully contained in Otsego, Schoharie counties

Brush fire

Both brush fires that have been burning along the Otsego-Schoharie county line since Wednesday are now 100% contained, according to officials, meaning crews have created a perimeter so the fires can’t spread any further.

About 80 firefighters from various departments were on the ground for two days battling the fire. A New York State Police helicopter also dropped water from above on Thursday.

Victor Jones, the emergency services coordinator for Otsego County, says 241 acres burned between the two counties.

Moving forward, state forest rangers will continue to patrol the area and call in firefighters to put out any hotspots, if necessary.

Jones says one person was injured and is recovering.

According to officials, the fire was sparked by a train passing by the area Wednesday afternoon, and windy conditions caused it to spread overnight.

