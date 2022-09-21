Brzostek’s Auctions biggest collection they’ve ever seen

There are 4 giant containers filled with items taken from an estate on North George Street in Rome. That’s just so there was room to walk through a 3 story house filled with even more stuff. There’s so much in this house alone Bernard Brzostek of Brzostek’s Auction Service says it’s going to take 13 days just to auction it all off.
"We can’t catalogue it all because as you can see it would take 6 months to catalogue this."
Bernie Brzostek will start the bidding on October 1st, and if you come to this auction, be prepared because it’s going to move at a fairly quick pace.
"In benefit auctions I’ve actually sold 600 items per hour, but at the house here we’ll sell about 100 things an hour, so we’ll sell almost 2 things a minute."
The work will be spread out over the course of 22 days, and it’s all done with a special crew.
"We’re a very small army of about 10 people really. We do a lot of work for 10 people. We do the work of… well my wife does the work of 100 men, so we’re up to 100 people there, and then the rest of us do the work of 1 person."
Dr. Donald A. Weisenburger passed away last year leaving years of collectables behind. He was an avid antique collector, and has three houses filled with items, as well as around 40 antique cars. Brzostek has had some big auctions before, but nothing like this.
"He’s just a collector. Yeah a collector, but a supreme collector. The numero uno supreme collector deluxe is what we would call this. This is a deluxe collector because as you can see… I mean what did he collect? He collected everything."
If everything or anything is what you’re looking for, you can expect to find it here, and this auction comes with all the amenities.
"We’ll be underneath the tent. It’ll be cozy. We’ll have food people here. We’ll have restrooms here. Porta pots here, and they just got to grind it out with me for 6 hours. A fun time will be had by all whether they like it or not."
Here's a link to Brzostek’s Auction Service: https://www.brzostek.com/