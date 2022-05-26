Buckle Up: 'Click it or Ticket' campaign enforces seat belt safety

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign has started, and drivers can expect to see checkpoints around the area to ensure people are buckled up.
State troopers set up a roadblock on Mohawk Street in Whitesboro Thursday morning to check passing vehicles and make sure all occupants had their seat belts on. As of 2020, all passengers in a vehicle must buckle up regardless of where they are sitting.
According to NHTSA, nearly 11,000 unbuckled passengers were killed in crashes in the United States alone last year.
The Click It or Ticket campaign continues through June 5.