Budget talks & ticking clocks: NYS budget deadline looms amidst bail reform talks

Governor Kathy Hochul, in her 2024 budget address, said she wanted to have a thoughtful conversation with the state legislature about making improvements to bail reform. It seems the conversations are happening, piecemeal, but they are happening.
"I, two weeks ago, brought down judges from the area, law enforcement, our D.A. and community advocates to have clear solutions." says Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon.
Those solutions and conversations trickle up to the Governor.
"Since then, I have met with the executive group from the Governor's office. I have talked to my leadership about the changes they have requested," says the Assemblywoman.
But did the conversations reach the Governor?
"They have, yes, because I've heard back," says Buttenschon.
Assemblywoman Buttenschon is confident there will be change to bail reform when the state budget passes. But will it pass by the April 1st deadline?
"I would say it's going to be late. Question is, how late?" asks Senator Joseph Griffo.
"We're headed toward an era of dysfunctionality again. She's indicated that she's prepared for a late budget. To me, that's unacceptable because we have an obligation and responsibility to fulfil and meet a deadline," says the Senator.
Who cares if the budget is late? School districts, for one, as they wait for their state aid. Assemblywoman Buttenschon is more optimistic it will be on time. She agrees with the Senator in terms of why an on-time budget is important.
"I would hope that my colleagues and I would work together to provide an on-time budget, because there's a lot of other complications that come in to a budget being late, whether it's payroll..." says Buttenschon.
The budget deadline is April 1st.