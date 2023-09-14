Building Demolition on Oneonta's Market Street Starts Friday, Parking and Sidewalk Changes

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The demolition of 27 Market Street in Oneonta starts tomorrow.
Gorick Construction is in charge of the demolition.
The building on Market Street has been condemned and deemed unsafe.
"Absolutely no one is allowed on or near the work area except for the asbestos abatement contractor’s crews and an independent project monitor who will be responsible for oversite of the abatement contractor," City of Oneonta officials stated in a release.
There will be barricades and signage set up.
The adjacent sidewalks will be closed.
"There will be no parking on Chestnut Street Extension except for deliveries near the Yellow Deli for the duration of the project," officials said.
Sept. 18 is when the building will come down, followed by backfilling and grading the site for parking.
"Expect minor delays to allow large truck traffic in and out of the site. The project is expected to continue until the end of October," City of Oneonta officials stated.
The City reminds drivers to exercise caution and obey all signs and flaggers.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If there are questions about the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or by calling 432-2100.