Buttenschon bill would allow guns at historic reenactments, 21-gun salutes

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, has introduced a bill that would permit firearms at historic reenactments, 21-gun salutes and military funeral services.
When New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Sept. 1, some historic events were canceled because guns are prohibited in parks and on government property, like historic sites.
Organizers canceled Living History Weekend in the town of German Flatts, which includes a Civil War reenactment, for these very reasons.
Buttenschon’s new legislation would allow "persons participating in certain formal ceremonies to possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun, provided that such person has received prior approval from the municipality or other appropriate entity.”
“To prohibit lawful gun owners and history enthusiasts from re-creating America’s most meaningful moments is thoughtless. To threaten a solemn honor -- the firing of rifles over the graves of service men and women, is insensitive. To tell police officers and first responders they can’t give an appropriate farewell to a late comrade-in-arms is an insult,” Buttenschon said. “This bill remedies some of the unintended consequences of New York’s hastily conceived gun regulations.”
The legislation would also allow firearms at ceremonies honoring a person who served their community or country.