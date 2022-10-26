Buttenschon, Zielinski vying to represent 119th Assembly District

To give voters a better understanding of the Candidates running for the 119th Assembly District, we asked them a few questions on voter’s minds. New York is among the highest taxed State in the US, so what do these candidates plan to do to address the tax burden? 119th Assembly District Democrat Candidate Marianne Buttenschon:
"We started with the cuts with our middle class. We started with a gas tax reduction. Clearly those are small points that we start moving forward with. There needs to be more."
119th Assembly District Republican Candidate John Zielinski:
"High taxes are the number one reason that people leave New York. They simply can’t afford to live here, and we need to change the structure, the basic structure of how the State operates to make it more people friendly economically."
The most recent Census data shows there are more New Yorkers leaving the State than any other State in the Union, so we asked what is the plan to keep people from leaving New York? Assemblyperson Marianne Buttenschon:
"There has to be 2 processes. One is a short-term which is clearly what our employers need immediately, and how do we do that with the training, and short-term training, whether it’s a certificate program at the colleges, whether it’s our BOCES that come forward, whether it’s our workforce development, and then the long-term obviously is education."
John Zielinski:
"Businesses and individuals create jobs, not the government, and the way to make New York more business friendly, to create more jobs again is repetitive. Reduce taxes, reduce regulation, and bring down energy costs."
We’ve only scratched the surface on the issues facing the District, so if you do plan on voting and want to know more about the candidates do a little research, attend debates, and get involved with learning how these people plan to shape the community in which you live. Early voting starts on Saturday October 29th and continues until November 6th. Election Day is on Tuesday November 8th.