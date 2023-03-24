CABVI working to keep the U.S. protected

During the pandemic China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia were supplying Nitrile gloves to the United States, but after supplies became scarce, getting PPE became a National Security issue. Ohio based company American Nitrile started producing sterile gloves used for PPE, and recently contracted the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to be their distributor. Katie Eddy is the Vice President of Products and Distribution. She says CABVI employees never stopped working through the pandemic, making it possible to supply all their clients with PPE throughout the pandemic.
"And they actually told everyone if you don’t feel comfortable working you know go home and we’ll make sure you’re taken care of. We had not a single employee that said I wanted to go home. Everyone showed up every day. You know at times we were working overtime just to make sure that….because they knew the importance of where this product was going, and who it was supporting, and who it was servicing."
CABVI is dedicated to providing their clients and their employees with what they need. Adam King was able to work his way up to being a Production Supervisor. He felt it was essential to provide PPE to the frontline workers especially during the pandemic.
"It was tough at times but I think it was important for us to stay open for those reasons you know."
After losing his vision, Mike Blake worked his way up from Production Line to Product Manager, but says everyone here is dedicated to their job
"There’s people here that have like no vision whatsoever, and every morning they get up, they come here, and they’re on time, and they get the job done that we ask them to do, so it’s an awesome job. It may not seem much to anyone else, but to us it’s quite a job to be able to do."