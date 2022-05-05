Camden school bus driver crashes into empty home

VERONA, N.Y. – A Camden school bus driver crashed his bus into an empty home in Verona on Wednesday after authorities say he was speeding while trying to make a sharp turn.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 66-year-old Peter Roberts, of Cleveland, was driving a yellow school bus along Beacon Light Road around 1:40 p.m. when he lost control while making a left turn at an unsafe speed.
Maciol says the rear tires went off of the road into loose gravel and Roberts couldn’t regain control before crossing the double lines and exiting the western shoulder, striking a tree and eventually the front porch of a condemned residence.
Roberts was not injured during the crash and no kids were on board.
He was issued citations for unreasonable speed and is due back in Verona Town Court at a later date.