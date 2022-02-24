 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Camden Students react to tornado devastation

  • 0

This isn’t your typical February break. 8 Camden High School Students are spending their break time working. They’ve volunteered to help out victims of the worst tornado to ever hit Kentucky, and even though it’s been over two months, there’s still plenty to take in. Camden Sophomore Nathaniel Hurd describes what he's seeing. 

"The whole downtown part of Mayfield is in wrecks. Like houses torn apart, building…"

Seeing the damage first hand is a real eye opener for students like Senior William Carver. 

"It’s like a war zone down here really. With all the damage that’s done and it’s really shocking, and it brings to life really the…how real it is. You know how many people have had their lives really just completely ripped apart from them without….they had nothing…they couldn’t stop it."

Camden Junior Ivy Murphy had a different perspective. 

"I didn’t think it was still going to be this bad. You know we’ve seen the news, and everyone knows that it was horrible, but just coming here really like made it real. Like driving around, seeing all the damage, you wouldn’t expect it to be as bad as it is still in February."

Camden’s Track Coach Phil Lucason organized the trip. He says the students have been working in a distribution center filling in wherever needed, and they might not even realize how important their work is.

"The biggest thing that the group really wanted to express too was our gratitude to everyone that donated to make this possible to send these guys down here to help out, and what was told to us is that this warehouse distribution center would not be running if it was not for volunteers."

If you’d like to help the Kentucky victims donations can be made to:

His House Ministries

616 Airport Rd

Winnsboro, TX 75494

Phone: (270) 247-7772

