Camden Students react to tornado devastation

This isn’t your typical February break. 8 Camden High School Students are spending their break time working. They’ve volunteered to help out victims of the worst tornado to ever hit Kentucky, and even though it’s been over two months, there’s still plenty to take in. Camden Sophomore Nathaniel Hurd describes what he's seeing.
"The whole downtown part of Mayfield is in wrecks. Like houses torn apart, building…"
Seeing the damage first hand is a real eye opener for students like Senior William Carver.
"It’s like a war zone down here really. With all the damage that’s done and it’s really shocking, and it brings to life really the…how real it is. You know how many people have had their lives really just completely ripped apart from them without….they had nothing…they couldn’t stop it."
Camden Junior Ivy Murphy had a different perspective.
"I didn’t think it was still going to be this bad. You know we’ve seen the news, and everyone knows that it was horrible, but just coming here really like made it real. Like driving around, seeing all the damage, you wouldn’t expect it to be as bad as it is still in February."
Camden’s Track Coach Phil Lucason organized the trip. He says the students have been working in a distribution center filling in wherever needed, and they might not even realize how important their work is.
"The biggest thing that the group really wanted to express too was our gratitude to everyone that donated to make this possible to send these guys down here to help out, and what was told to us is that this warehouse distribution center would not be running if it was not for volunteers."
If you’d like to help the Kentucky victims donations can be made to:
His House Ministries
616 Airport Rd
Winnsboro, TX 75494
Phone: (270) 247-7772