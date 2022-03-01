Campion Road entrance to New Hartford Shopping Center closed

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The entrance to the New Hartford Shopping Center on Campion Road is closed to traffic.
NEWSChannel 2 asked the Village of New Hartford why traffic is prohibited from entering on Campion Road. According to a village trustee, the shopping center has a right of way agreement with the Susquehanna Railroad and that the shopping center has not paid their fee to the railroad, so the railroad put up the barricades.
However, the property manager says the closure is to repair potholes at the entrance and non-payment is not the issue.
Drivers should use the Genesee Street entrance to the shopping center until further notice.