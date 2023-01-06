Can we expect a rise in COVID and Flu cases?

The New York State Department of Health just released an update on a new variant of COVID. XBB 1.5 is now present in over 50% of COVID cases in New York, and is said to spread more rapidly than variants currently circulating. There doesn’t appear to be any reason to panic, but Health Oneida County Health Department Director of Health Dan Gilmore says traditional precautions should be taken.
"Since the start of COVID what we’ve observed is that there’s fewer deaths, but there’s still a lot of deaths out there caused in part by COVID at a minimum. COVID is listed as a cause of morbidity, but that’s also true of the Flu too."
If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s how to maintain good hygiene. Good hand washing and sanitation helps decrease the spread of diseases. There’s been an outbreak of COVID cases in China, but it’s becoming difficult to know when there’s a sudden spike in COVID cases locally.
"With home test kits people aren’t required to report the results anywhere any longer, so we don’t have a good handle on those numbers. Much like Flu. We know when Flu cases are increasing because a lot of people go to see their primary care physician or in the hospital and test positive for Flu, and that’s the same way that we’ll be monitoring COVID cases as a society going forward."
There was a spike in Flu cases going into the holiday season, but even though the numbers are down it doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.
"There is a decline right now from the recent peak in Flu cases, but the Flu season officially or formally lasts through May."
Diseases often become weaker with each variant, but become easier to spread. People with compromised health conditions may want to take extra precautions, as there’s still many unknowns about COVID.
"There’s also long-term COVID that’s in the population that affects people for undetermined amounts of time after they recover from their initial COVID, so it’s different from the common cold, it’s different from the Flu."
If you do start to develop symptoms it is recommended you get tested. COVID-Positive New Yorkers without a provider should call 1-888-Treat-NY or visit NYS COVID-19 Express Care Therapeutics Access Website for a free clinical evaluation and medication.