Canastota man killed in head-on crash on Route 46 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 46 in Verona late Wednesday night.
According to police, a U-Haul truck crashed into a pickup truck just after 11 p.m. near the intersection with Lock Road.
The U-Haul driver, 35-year-old James Short, of Canastota, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 30-year-old Christopher J. Moore, of Blossvale, was not injured.
Part of Route 46 was closed until 4 a.m. as authorities reconstructed the crash scene, but has since reopened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.