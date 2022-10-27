Candidates for New York's 122nd Assembly District discuss the issues

New Yorkers are moving out of the State faster than any other State in the US, so what are the 122nd Assembly Candidates planning to do to keep New Yorkers here? We spoke with Working Families Candidate Colton Mennig, Republican Incumbent Brian Miller, and Democrat Dan Butterman to find out.
Colton Mennig: "To bring costs down and make it affordable to live in New York, and my plan is to make sure that we are giving tax relief to working families, retirees, farmers, and small businesses."
Brian Miller: "We got to work on our taxes. We got to keep regulations low. There’s all kinds of things. You know we got jobs."
Dan Buttermann: "We’re competing with Texas and Florida and other states for their next generation workers, and when you think, and look, and be honest with ourselves what are we doing that we can do better, and how are they beating us for those people."
Here’s what the Candidates plans are for fighting taxes.
Colton Mennig: "I plan to fight to bring tax relief for working families, retirees, farmers and small businesses, while making sure that the wealthiest among us are paying their fair share."
Brian Miller: "We have to take a step back, look at every mandate, look at every department, and see if things are necessary and where we can change on that."
Dan Buttermann: "If you know your school tax it’s a pretty high bill, so if we can better regulate and set the requirements for our schools some of those costs will come down."
While there’s plenty of job opportunities, how are these Candidates planning on getting people working.
Colton Mennig: "A lot of the jobs that are available include ones that require trade knowledge, and unfortunately our education system does not invest in trade knowledge enough."
Brian Miller: "We got jobs. You know it’s the first time in my life that you walk around you see help wanted signs up there. I don’t know what the answer is. We need to get people back to work. We the people…they got to want to work again."
Dan Buttermann: "If we prepare students for those kinds of careers in New York, and at the same time build an environment that’s attractive for those industries, then we see an opportunity for like my kids to have a career that’s successful right here in New York."
Early voting in Oneida County runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.