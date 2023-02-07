Cannabis growing classes offered at SUNY Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- SUNY Morrisville is teaching students how to grow the very best cannabis plants they can, but Jennifer Gilbert-Jenkins, the associate professor of agriculture science, says don’t expect to get high from the plants grown here.
"On this campus we are not growing adult use at all. We’re not growing medical," she says. "We are only growing plants that qualify as hemp varieties, so they do not produce THC, or they do not produce THC above the 0.3% limit."
That 0.3% limit of THC is well below the amount typically used for recreational use plants, however the same principals used to grow different varieties of cannabis is the same. The college is looking to open up all the opportunities available to students interested in cannabis.
"Because our cannabis program is our minor, and that means that you’re in another major, often the students broaden their horizons while they’re here, and they say oh I’m still interested in this, but I’m interested in this as a component of this, and they see all these other options," said Gilbert-Jenkins.
Sixteen credits are required for a minor, and 27 credits are required for a certificate degree, but it’s not keeping people away as the Horticulture Programs have more than doubled.
Tony Contento is the dean for the School of Agriculture, Business & Technology. He says the college is also working through the Office of Cannabis Management to provide almost 250 historically underrepresented individuals direct one on one pathways for mentors looking to get into the cannabis market.
"There are cultivators, which is sort of a legacy greenhouse controlled environment agriculture grow," he said. "There are farmers looking to transition into cannabis, and then there are processors, and those are people who take the plant after harvest and turn it into other products."
Although recreational use of marijuana has been legalized in New York, private individuals can’t legally grow pot plants until June of next year.