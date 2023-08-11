Car Ends Up on Roof After Crash; 1 Person Taken to the Hospital

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. -- One person was rushed to the hospital after a one-car crash in Delaware County.
Calls are out to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office for more information.
What we do know about the crash is that it happened just before midnight on Thursday night.
Deputies say a car was on County Route 12 in Davenport when the driver lost control.
They say the car then went off the road and ended up on its roof.
One person was hurt.
Call have been made to find out how bad the accident was and the status of the driver's condition.
This is a developing story; more will be added as it's available.