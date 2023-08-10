Car Hits Utility Pole in Town of Kirkland; 1 Sent to Hospital

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Early Thursday morning, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a car accident on Norton Avenue in the Town of Kirkland.
According to authorities, a 16-year-old from Clinton was driving a 2012 Toyota on Norton Avenue, "when they had exited the northern side of the roadway, striking a utility pole."
This occurred at around 3:47 a.m. on Aug. 10.
"The juvenile operator had five other juveniles within the vehicle at the time of the accident," deputies said.
One person was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The 16-year-old driver was issued several tickets, "returnable to Kirkland Town Court, which included unlicensed operator, seatbelt violations and moving from lane unsafely," officials stated.
COCVAC Ambulance, Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Collision Towing assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.