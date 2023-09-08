Car-Pedestrian Accident in South Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery after being hit by a car near Fastrac in the area of Genesee Street and Parkside Court in South Utica.
It happened around 4 p.m.
No word yet on the extent of the injuries, or age or name of the victim.
It's unknown at this time if tickets will be issued or if there will be criminal charges.
We're in touch with the Utica Police Department and will bring you any new developments immediately here and on NEWSChannel 2 at 10 p.m. on the CW, and NEWSChannel 2 at 11 p.m.