Career Fair offers more than job opportunities

Hundreds of students at Vernon Verona Sherill High School attended a career fair to get an idea of the diverse number of different jobs within a career path. Arc Herkimer Recruitment Specialist Ashley Jones spoke about the different career choices within her facility.
"Bringing the knowledge of what we do helps kids understand that it’s not just direct care, it’s not just this, there’s a lot more included into it, and which you can take different career paths to do things."
Some students, like VVS 8th Grader Hannah Kinne have a pretty good idea what career they want to pursue, but this event expanded their choices.
"It like gives you more of like an idea of what you want to do, and it give you more opportunities to think about it."
The career fair was put on by the Genesis Group. Their President Ray Durso says these events are now focusing on more than career choices.
"We’re here today to talk about the career opportunities, but we’re also here to talk about quality of life because that’s a part of your decision. Sometimes people go to college. We want them to come back."
Keeping graduates local is a growing concern for fire departments who are struggling to fill their memberships. City of Oneida Firefighter Brian Burkle stressed the importance of providing them local opportunities.
"I definitely think it helps us coming out and talking to them and keeping them local. I don’t think they realize the amount of different areas or avenues that they have around this immediate area."
The struggle to keep youth in the area is just the beginning. 10th Grader Gabe Di Giorgio sums up what’s becoming a growing focus of career demands.
"Probably hours of work and salary and how they would work with your daily life. (Those are the things that are important to you?) Exactly. (Not so much the jobs?) Not really. I mean obviously interests, but free time is a big thing."
Companies recognize the shift in what’s important, so they’re actively seeking new ways to get future employees involved in what interests them the most, and offer that locally. Genesis Drone Education Program Educator Maria Smith is providing local schools with Drone education, as many schools don't offer a drone program. It's a growing interest, and the students can benefit in the long run.
"We highlight that fact that this is a big drone area, aerospace area. That there’s a lot of jobs in this area. Typically kids think, oh I want to live in Florida, I want to go live someplace else where it’s cooler to live, but we encourage them to come back."