Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect.
Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died.
The owner had several horses and rents a property with makeshift stables on Route 5.
Foster says in May, there were three pregnant horses, but one of them and the foal died. That’s when he was first called in to investigate.
In September, Foster found out two more horses gave birth; the foals survived but the mothers didn’t.
It is not clear how the fifth horse found on Wednesday died.
Foster says there are four living horses that can survive if they receive the proper care. However, it is not clear if the owner has surrendered those horses to the proper agencies.
The owner’s name has not yet been released pending charges in this case.