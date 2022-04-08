 Skip to main content
Cassville man killed in tractor-trailer collision

  • Updated
BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – A 36-year-old Cassville man was killed in a crash in the town of Bridgewater Thursday morning.

New York State Police say a truck and a tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of Stone and Shaul roads just after 8 a.m.

According to police, Eric Coffin was driving a Dodge pickup truck north on Stone Road when he crossed into the other lane and into the path of a tractor-trailer. Coffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver, Kenneth Butler, of Ilion, was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

