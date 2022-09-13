Castelli releases 'Moderate Party' platform in campaign for 21st Congressional District seat

Congressional candidate, Matt Castelli, introduced on Monday the plans for his Moderate Party platform in his campaign to unseat 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
New York’s fusion voting allowed Castelli to create an independent Moderate Party’ to appear on a second line in the November elections. Castelli’s campaign says the signatures submitted to create the party line were from Republicans, Independents and Democrats in the 21st District.
Castelli says the platform focuses on safety and security, a strong economy and protecting American freedoms and liberties.
“For too long the most extreme voices have dominated politics, the Moderate Party is reclaiming a powerful voice for the great middle majority,” Castelli said. “We want government to focus on what it's good at - security, roads and bridges, strengthening communities - and to stay out of our personal lives. In NY-21, we think for ourselves, coming together across party lines to solve problems - it's time our representative in Washington did, too.”
