Catalytic Converter Law aims at curbing theft

In an effort to try and stop criminals from stealing catalytic converters NY Governor Kathy Hochul is spending $20 million in technologies like surveillance cameras and license plate readers.
"This will allow localities to purchase the technologies that they can do for this surveillance, and help law enforcement actually prosecute and stop the crimes from happening, so we’re going to double down on these efforts because this is a serious problem."
Joe Mastrangelo of Mastrangelo Truck Refinishers has been hit with catalytic converter theft ten times. "License plate readers…these guys are stealing them on bicycles." He feels something has to be done since bail reform isn’t stopping crime. The Governor says this law will require business owners to keep track of catalytic converter sales.
"We’re going to require vehicle dismantlers, which is a nice way of probably saying chop shops, and the scrap processors to keep information on anyone who sells them a converter. Let’s track who’s selling them. If a theft is reported, we’ll know where to get the information."
Hochul is spending another $3.7 million in motor vehicle theft and insurance fraud prevention, so those who take precautionary steps will see their insurance costs decrease. Taxpayers will continue to pay to reduce insurance costs, but is this law stopping catalytic converter theft?
"The crime is a minor crime, and they figured maybe this will curb it by making it more difficulty to get rid of….I don’t know."
Joe Mastrangelo believes you can’t just give up.
"A lot of people just say well no one’s going to anything because of bail reform. They’re going to get out anyway. You have to report it. You report a crime. It turns into a multiple crime. Then there’s a little more leverage."
The new legislation will go into effect January 1st.