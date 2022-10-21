Catholic Charities of Herkimer County receives $200K to expand addiction prevention services for older adults

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) has awarded $200,000 to Catholic Charities of Herkimer County to expand addiction prevention services for older adults.
This is part of a total of $1.3 million that was allocated to agencies across the state to support these services.
The money primarily helps with two programs, the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) and Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT).
WISE is a proactive effort to engage with older adults, focusing on making healthy lifestyle choices by offering education on substance misuse, medication management, stress management and depression.
The SBIRT initiative helps agencies identify those at risk of developing substance abuse and provides resources for early intervention.
"Addiction can affect anyone, including older adults, and often times this population can face barriers when accessing help,” said Chinazo Cunningham, OASAS commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. “With this expansion of our prevention services for older adults we will be able to better reach them with these important services to support their health and well-being.”
OASAS is partnering with the New York State office for the Aging and the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services for these initiatives.