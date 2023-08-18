Celebration in Utica: August is Karen-American Heritage Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblyperson Marianne Buttenschon presented a resolution declaring as August Karen-American Heritage Month.
Dozens of people from the Karen community gathered at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica to celebrate their heritage.
The Karen population resettled in Utica from Myanmar about thirteen years ago.
"We, as Karen, are big people, and we have culture; we have tradition; we have our language. We have everything you should call as a people...so, we want the world to know us. Karen is not a minority," Lei Htoo Lei Sey, Tabernacle Baptist church member, said.
According to the resolution, the Karen are an "ethnolinguistic group of Sino-Tibetan language-speaking ethnic groups...these Karen groups reside primarily in Kayin State in the southern and southeastern portions of
Myanmar...in the late 20th Century, many Karen people were forced to flee to refugee camps along the Thai/Burma (Myanmar) border."
The resolution went on to state that "in 2007, about 150,000 refugees were already living in nine camps along the Thai/Burma border: Ban Don Yang, Ban Kwai/Nai Soi, Ban Mae Surin, Mae La, Mae La Oon, Mae Ra Ma Luang, Nu Po, Tham Hin and Umpiem Mai...some refugees have been in the camps for more than two decades...Karen people make up 90 percent of residents in the refugee camps; the first wave of Karen refugees fled to Thailand in January of 1984."
The Karen population is estimated at about 3 million to 6 million around the world with, 70 percent of the population identifying as Theravada Buddhists and 20 to 30 percent are Christian, the resolution stated.
"Beginning in 2000," the resolution continued, "the Karen started resettling in the United States and Canada...the State of Minnesota has the highest concentrated population of Karen people in America; other states with significant Karen populations include California, Texas, New York and Indiana; according to the Minnesota Karen Association, there were more than 17,000 Karen living in Minnesota in 2017...the Karen peoples' two most important holidays are The Karen New Year which usually falls in December-January because the Karen people follow the lunar calendar, and The Karen Wrist Tying which is observed annually in August throughout the world...they come together and celebrate Karen New Year and Karen Wrist Tying throughout the State of New York; for the past few years, they have celebrated their holiday in Albany, Utica, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo."
Eh Lah Shee was at the event to accept the resolution that was presented by Buttenschon. Shee also spoke at the event and thanked Buttenschon for the recognition.
This weekend, the church will continue to celebrate the resolution.
"My colleagues in the assembly support the resolution, so it is carried by others throughout the state of New York who have those with Karen heritage in their districts," Buttenschon said.
She said it's fitting to make the announcement at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica because there are well over 1,000 Karen parishioners.