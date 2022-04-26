Center for Family Life and Recovery heightens addiction awareness

The Center for Family Life and Recovery is growing, but although it will be able to offer more services, the need continues to rise. The Center has grown from a 10 person staff with a half a million dollar budget to 61 employees with a $3.3 million budget. They’re now spread out across Herkimer, and Oneida Counties, and have opened up a location in Syracuse, but CFLR's CEO Cassandra Sheets says they’re only able to do that because the need just keeps growing.
"Addiction and mental health just effects everybody. I mean half of our population in some way or another is affected by one of those if not by both of those diseases, and it has the ability for people to recover, and it has the ability for people to be successful."
Just 10 years ago about 1 of every 4 people were somehow affected by a drug addiction. Cassandra says today that number is 2-3 out of every 4.
"This disease has just been ever growing, and I think that the pandemic made it more concentrated, and it made it tougher for people to get to the services that they needed."
CFLR is now a New York State overdose service provider that distributes Narcan wherever it’s needed. They have what they call peer advocates on the ground ready to go at a moment’s notice.
"Treatment facilities were closing down, and I think that’s where the overdoses were increasing to fatalities because they couldn’t get out to those services. Now that things are opening up more, there’s more opportunities for them to get the help, but the addiction is still there."
The organization has also become embedded in the Family Treatment Court, and they also have a program certified in mental health first aid, but the Bail Reform Laws have decelerated Inmates abilities for treatment options.
"Jail’s not a place for rehab, but sometimes jail’s a place where they can get connected, but if they’re not in there long enough, we can’t get them connected, or you know they can’t have some sort of support, so that when they come out to do it, so the turnaround on it so quickly makes it tougher."
CFLR has plans to open a new treatment center in Rome in the coming months. We’ll keep you posted on that development when the details become available. If you or someone you know is suffering with a chemical dependency or mental health disorder, there’s plenty of ways to receive help. Here are some of those ways:
CFLR website: Whenthereshelpthereshope.com
CFLR facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WhenTheresHelpTheresHope/
CFLR locations:
Utica
502 Court Street, Suite 401
Utica, New York 13502
Phone: 315.733.1709
Fax: 315.733.1789
Hours: Monday & Friday 8:30-4:00, Tuesday & Thursday 8:30-8:00, Wednesday 8:30-6:00
Herkimer
205 North Washington Street
Herkimer, New York 13350
Phone: 315.866.8407
Fax: 315.866.3538
Hours: Tuesdays only 8:30-4:00
Rome
510 Erie Blvd., West
Rome, New York 13440
Phone: 315.336.3090
Fax: 315.336.3091
Hours: By Appointment Only