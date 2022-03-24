Central New Yorkers help local organizations prepare to meet needs of Ukrainian refugees

UTICA, N.Y. -- They've been pinching pierogies with a purpose at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Utica.
“In the past four weeks, our donations in our food sales are exceeding $50,000 which is an unbelievable amount for this small community, which says a lot for how wonderful the people are,” says Zyn Jackiw, a church trustee.
The executive director of The Center comes to the church to help make the food that feeds the cause, as she waits for a number of how many Ukrainian refugees the center will be asked to help resettle in Utica.
“I do think a lot of this will be driven by family reunification. If you have family members in this community that are connected to folks, Ukrainian refugees, I would expect to those folks to come here," says Shelly Callahan.
Before the number is even known, local people are stepping up in big ways,to make sure the refugees have everything they need.
“Today, we have donors that are thinking forward, like Ron and Sheila Cuccaro, who put some money ahead of the game and said we need to be ready," says The Community Foundation President and CEO, Alicia Fernandez Dicks.
Chobani has also contributed $50,000. Officials with The Center and The Community Foundation hope that is just a great beginning, and that the community will grow that generosity, because the need is great.
“Rents are just kind of through the roof and increasing every week and the amount of dollars that comes for arriving refugee, per capita, hasn't changed," says Callahan.
And The Community Foundation wants to remind people watching at home what the ‘community’ in their name means all help is welcome; all help is needed; no amount is too small.
“You know, with the Covid fund, people gave ten dollars. Those dollars added up to do a lot of impactful work in getting a lot of organizations and residents through some very hard times. So don't underestimate the power of any gift," says Fernandez Dicks.
To learn more about donating to the foundation, click here.