CFLR collects unused, expired medications at annual take-back event in Verona Beach

VERONA BEACH, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery held a community drug take-back event at 50 Forward in Verona Beach on Wednesday to collect unused and expired medications.
Since 2016, CFLR has been holding drug take-back events promoting Med Return Units as part of its prevention efforts. Over that time, the organization has collected 23,000 pounds of medications, which is about the weight of a school bus. The goal is to collect 7,000 more pounds by the end of October 2023.
Those who missed Wednesday’s event but want to turn in their medications will have another chance this weekend. A drive-thru take-back event will be held at Union Station in Utica from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications will be accepted, including pet medications.