Chancellor Park Farmer's Market Moved to Court Street

Farmer's Market Moved to Court Street

Photo by Lindsey Peters

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Chancellor Park Farmer's Market has temporarily moved to the 306 Court Street parking lot.

This is due to construction taking place at Chancellor Park.

The market is now held Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the shared upper parking lot of the Bosnian Islamic Association of Utica Mosque and City Hall.

The farmer's market will return to Chancellor Park after construction is complete.

The cap on per-day FreshConnect issuance per person is $50 at the market. Those using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can purchase $50 of the EBT tokens and then receive 25 FreshConnect coupons per purchase.

