Charity Motor Club keeps on giving

YORKVILLE, NY - The Charity Motor Club hosted its annual Charity Payout Luncheon at Club Monarch Saturday.

Formerly known as the Mohawk Valley Lunch Club, the Charity Motor Club is a group of car enthusiasts and community minded individuals that host automotive themed events. These events are open to the public, and include car shows, rallies, and driving experiences throughout the area.

The Charity Motor Club presents a check to one of 11 local charities

100% of the profits from these events are donated to local charities.

"This is the culmination of all the money we've raised throughout the year,” says Kirk Evans, president of the Charity Motor Club. “We have 11 local charities that are here, and we're giving them each a check totaling $26,000 between all 11 charities. This is all going to local, low overhead, or no overhead charities, that really need the help this time of year."

This year, the Charity Motor Club made donations to the following local charities:

Feed Our Vets

Herkimer Humane Society

Steven Swan Humane Society

Joseph’s Experience

The Kelberman Center

Kurt Wyman Park

Pathfinder Village

Rescue Mission of Utica

Shalamar Foundation

Believe 271

Abraham House

