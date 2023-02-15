'Cheers' to four years: Proctor cheerleader who uses wheelchair shuns limits

UTICA, N.Y. -- Proctor High School ninth-grader, Nyashia Linen, might use a wheelchair, but she is not confined by it; not defined by it.
"I like doing cheer. It's something I always wanted to do when I was younger," said Nyashia, during a Junior Varsity boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Nyashia cheers for Proctor JV basketball. But that's only her latest cheer endeavor. She's been cheering for four years.
"I did Pop Warner cheer, so I did a lot of popping wheelies, and dances and all that," said the 14-year-old.
A cheerleader in a wheelchair might be an inspiring, but unfamiliar site on the sidelines, but Nyashia says crowd response has been mostly good.
"They're normally happy about it. Sometimes they get scared when I pop wheelies, but they're normally happy about it," said Nyashia.
The widest smile out there likely belongs to Nyashia's mom, who remembers the first time she saw her daughter out there, cheering.
"Very excited for her. Lot of pride. Happy. Little teary-eyed," said LaToya Hamell.
Nyashia's coach says the fierce, fearless teen inspires her.
"Every day she comes, anything I throw at her and her team throws at her, she is willing to try and do," said Coach Kristi Peterson.
Nyashia's advice to other young people who use a wheelchair?
"I would say don't let being in a wheelchair stop you from what you want to do," she said.
As for her future, Nyashia wants to go from cooking on the court, to cooking in the kitchen. She plans to be a chef.