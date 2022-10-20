Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.
The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms in the hospital. Staff members were able to put the fire out, but police say more than a dozen people, including patients, nurses and a security guard, were treated for smoke inhalation.
There was also tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the hospital room and medical equipment.
Following the investigation, police arrested 66-year-old Raymond Sidlauskas, of Afton, and charged him with second-degree arson.