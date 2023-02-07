Cherry Valley cat rescue doesn't go as planned

CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. -- Charlie and his wife are in their 80s, and have done their best to care for dozens of stray cats in their Cherry Valley neighborhood, for years.
"There's probably 50 drop-offs. They see me feeding cats and they drop more on me," says Charlie, leaning on a cane. "I'm on food stamps but I buy them tuna on food stamps."
Realizing they need help, the couple allowed independent rescuers, some of whom traveled more than an hour, taking time off from work to come to their home on Tuesday to remove the cats.
"I quickly realized how bad the situation was. They're in the walls. They're in heating ducts," said independent rescuer, Heather Capano. "He has heated sheds with space heaters and extension cords running all over the backyard. There's kittens, there's tons of pregnant cats."
The independent rescuers are working with the Susquehanna SPCA to take care of the cats once they're removed from the home.
"All the cats would come in through our admissions area, go straight to our intake area with the medical team. From there, we'll prioritize who needs immediate treatment," says SPCA Executive Director, Stacie Haynes.
This would turn out to be a disappointingly small, single digit, number of cats. Rescuers say in spite of the fact that they asked him not to, Charlie fed the cats Tuesday; an act that likely sabotaged the rescue effort, as fed cats don't rush into crates like hungry cats do.
"They have to be part of the strategy in getting them caught, which means not feeding them so they're hungry and go to a trap," says Haynes.
The independent rescuers are heartbroken, disappointed and worried that cats will die if not removed from the home immediately. They're exploring all options to do that.
Shelter officials say there are many similar scenarios in Otsego County, and that at least 12 municipalities have cat overpopulation problems with un-homed cats. This is why a community cat forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m., at the Foothills Performing Arts Civic Center, in Oneonta. It's free and open to the public. They're hoping many people attend, because they say everyone can have a role in solving the community cat overpopulation issue.