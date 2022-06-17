Cherry Valley Outdoor Games Return

The Cherry Valley Outdoor Games is basically a lumber cutting race. There’s chopping events where competitors chop logs in half, or sawing events where they cut a log into a wooden disc. Nate Waterfield is the President of the Cherry Valley Outdoor Games.
"It’s all about cutting the wood as fast as you can using the tool that you have."
One of the biggest draws is the Unlimited Hot Saw. It’s basically a dirt bike, or oversized single cylinder engine modified into a chainsaw. They’re customized from the ground up making them incredibly fast, and very dangerous. Ben Kniceley is from Shelby, North Carolina and competes with a Hot Saw.
"You know you’re not supposed to be holding a 330cc engine in your hand while you’re cutting wood with it. You know a regular homeowner chainsaw, the biggest one they make you know is around 90-100cc’s if you do work to it, and we’re taking something that’s 330 and holding it in our hands, so there is a draw to that."
Ben says other than sheer horsepower, it’s the special teeth on the chain that allows the saw to cut so quickly.
"So the fact that this tooth sits up higher than all the other teeth, I mean that’s really the major thing that’s different."
If you’re interested in keeping all your teeth, you might want to keep 'your mother is a Lumber Jill' jokes to a minimum, because here the women’s division is serious business. Lindsay Daun is a Lumber Jill from Round Lake, Illinois, and has won a number of national competitions.
"Not to take anything away from men, but they’re always seen as being the tough, strong, powerful you know leaders, and I think it’s pretty cool to have the women coming into the sport showing…you know we have those same qualities. We can lead. We are powerful. We are strong, and we’re breaking records."
Professional Timber Sport Athlete Mark Bouquin says even the male competitors have to give credit where credit is due.
"When they see women doing it, and doing it very well, efficiently, and just as well as the men, it’s impressive. It is. I mean they’re very impressive athletes, and they’re just as good as the guys."
Nate Waterfield emphasizes the competition you’re going to see at the Cherry Valley Outdoor Games will be like none other in the world.
"The United States by far has the strongest field of women in the world, and it’s impressive, it’s awesome, and these women have pushed each other to get better and better. They’re constantly setting world records, and new national records."
The Cherry Valley Outdoor Games is a family event, so bring your kids and hopefully by the end of the day they’ll be 'sawing wood'.