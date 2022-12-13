Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor.
The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the fire appears to have started in the walls and extended from the first floor to the second floor.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the rooms at the front of the house.
Fire officials say one person was home at the time but was able to get out safely.
There was no visible damage to the outside of the house, but the extent of the damage inside is unclear.
The home is not livable at this time, leaving three people and a dog displaced. They are all receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
Ingersoll says the fire appears to be accidental but the official cause is still under investigation.