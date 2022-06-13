Chief Inserra retiring from New Hartford Police Department at the end of the month

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford Police Chief Michael Inserra announced Monday he’ll be retiring at the end of June.
Inserra has been in law enforcement for 40 years, serving in New Hartford for 34 of those years and the last 12 as police chief.
In a social media post, Inserra said, “Over the course of my career I have worked alongside some truly knowledgeable and professional officers who work tirelessly to make this community a safe place to live and work. It is also gratifying to work in a community that supports their police officers. Having this support helps our officers through the challenging times facing police officers today.”
Inserra also thanked local leaders for their ongoing support of the department and thanked his team for their commitment.
“Most of all, I would like to commend the men and women of the New Hartford Police Department for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty,” Inserra wrote in the post. “I will always cherish my time commanding the best men and women in law enforcement.”
Inserra’s retirement is effective June 30.