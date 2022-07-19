Children gather to bury their mother in Utica cemetery abandoned by its board last month

UTICA, N.Y. -- "This is love right here, and there's more on the way," said Kimberly Crooms, leaning on a shovel, in unforgiving heat, in New Forest Cemetery in Utica Tuesday afternoon.
Few things say love more than digging into the earth with a pick in 80-degree heat and under the blazing sun -- to bury your mother.
"My mother was, as they say, a shaker and a mover, but she did everything according to the spirit, what was right and what was correct. She didn't worry about what could be done; she always looked at what should be done, and then she went to work striving to do it. So I don't say my mother has died," said Courtney Muhammad, Kimberly's brother.
If anything can compare to Carol Crooms' children showing up to an abandoned Utica cemetery to bury her, it's their friends showing up to help.
"These are people that grew up in our home. We went to their homes. Everybody here, there's nobody here that we don't know," said Kimberly.
"I got calls from individuals in the community who said, 'brother, we'll go up there and dig it with you'," said Courtney.
Utica community advocate, Carol Crooms, died recently. But New Forest Cemetery, where she and her husband bought their plots more than 25 years ago, was abandoned by its board last month. Unable to find an excavator and under the time constraints of a Muslim burial, those who loved her are doing it themselves.
"It's to shed a light on what's going on here and see who steps up. If they don't, this is what's gonna happen. The community is gonna come together and they're gonna do what they have to do," said Kimberly.
So they labor in love -- dig from devotion -- and grind from gratitude. And while there may be grief here in this cemetery today, there is no sadness; rather, gratitude, for the honor of preparing their mother's final resting place. And the peace that comes from knowing she'll continue to do good, through them.
"So we are the hands, we are the feet, we are the heads we are the hearts that I believe she is going to live in, and my mother was a fearless woman for what was right," said Courtney. "She is more alive today."
Carol Crooms was 89 years old.